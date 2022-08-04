You Thought Meme Stocks Were Dead? Meet AMTD Digital

What’s clear is that HKD stock remains volatile, and its unsustainable growth built on a shaky foundation could come back to bite it in the butt. In contrast, AMTD’s expansion is undeniable — it has even committed to establishing a metaverse presence, a unique take for an investment bank. Even as the metaverse hype cools and a potential recession looms, many companies remain attached to the notion that it’s the way of the future. For now, that’s working out for AMTD’s HKD stock, which sits at a value of $900.00 mid-morning on Aug. 4.