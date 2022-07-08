What's Happening with GameStop? Stock Split, Layoffs, and More

Gamestop announced a 4-to-1 stock split with dividend on Wednesday, July 6. In a 4-to-1 (or 4:1) stock split, a public company cuts each stock into quarters, meaning an individual stock costs one quarter of its previous value (sans market fluctuations) with the company having four times as many outstanding shares. The value of each stock remains the same, so it’s more of a surface-level move to make GME a more approachable price. The stock split will occur on July 18 and has temporarily sent the stock upwards ahead of the event.