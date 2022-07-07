GameStop Stock Rises After Stock Split Announcement, Michael Burry Pokes Fun at It

GameStop has attempted to redesign its business model, focusing on Web3 technology, especially with NFTs. In January, the company revealed plans for an NFT marketplace. Many companies have transitioned into the industry, such as LimeWire and Radio Shack. However, the NFT business has been slow, as inflation has caused more conservative spending. With crypto prices plummeting and various NFT scams occurring, it isn't helping businesses like GameStop to capitalize on the industry.