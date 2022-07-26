SoFi's Reverse Stock Split May Cause Concern for Investors

Currently valued at approximately $6.20 per share, the stock’s price is significantly lower than the $22.65 price it had upon closing when SoFi went public on June 1, 2021. Share prices have been down by about 61 percent since the beginning of 2022, and with the current bearish market that most stocks are in, the company’s stock could continue to decrease. It has been speculated that the lending platform could do anywhere from a 1-for-2 stock split all the way up to a 1-for-10 stock split.