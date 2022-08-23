Social Security Offices Are Open To Walk-Ins Again After Two-Year Closure

If you try to call the 800 number, be forewarned that you may encounter a busy signal or have your call unintentionally disconnected, since the SSA is in the process of upgrading to a modernized phone system. “We sincerely regret this disruption and recommend people call when our National 800 Number may be less busy, such as before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. local time or later in the week,” Kijakazi explained in the blog post. “Like our offices, our waits are generally shorter later in the month.”