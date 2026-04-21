Walmart’s Great Value Brand Is Getting a Massive Nationwide Redesign Walmart is launching a massive Great Value redesign as the retailer giant mulls customer retention in an expensive market. By Ivy Griffith April 21 2026, Published 5:47 p.m. ET Source: CNBC

Massive U.S. retailer Walmart (WMT) is known for being the budget-friendly option available in most areas of the country. While the retailer offers a wide variety of name-brand products, one of their greatest strengths comes from the variety offered through their store brand, Great Value.

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Heading into 2026, Walmart was facing the same pressing questions that other major retailers were. Primarily, how to retain customers in an increasingly unaffordable consumer market. In April 2026, they announced that they would be launching a new redesign of the Great Value brand, ushering in a new era of store brand product accessibility for customers. Here's what the overhaul entails.

Source: MEGA

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Walmart launches a new Great Value re-design.

On April 15, 2026, Walmart announced that Great Value was getting an upgrade. Scott Morris, Senior Vice President of Private Brands in the US sector, explained, “At Walmart, we’re focused on delivering quality and value our customers can count on every day. Great Value has earned customers’ trust over decades, and while the brand is getting a fresh, modern look, what’s inside isn’t changing." He added, "Customers will continue to find the same trusted products at the same Every Day Low Prices they rely on.”

First launched in 1993, the store-brand Great Value has become a reliable source of affordable options for millions of Americans. And now, to enhance that accessibility, Walmart will be making these changes, among others, per their press release: "Consistent placement of nutrition information and benefit claims across all Great Value food items Clearer visual cues to help customers and associates quickly identify and pick the correct items A cohesive, modern look that enhances visibility and encourages product exploration."

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David Hartman, Vice President of Creative at Walmart added, "We believe great design should be accessible to everyone. At our scale, that means creating something that works clearly and intuitively across thousands of individual items, so customers can find what matters, faster. We’ve built a system that does exactly that, bringing consistency, clarity, and a sense of discovery to every shelf.”

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Generic and store-brand products have become more appealing for consumers.

In a nutshell, they plan to push their products more to the forefront, like Costco or Target, ensuring that customers enjoy greater visibility and accessibility, while maintaining the products themselves at the same quality level. But the push for Great Value products may not be a hard sell anyway, as increasingly higher prices at retailers is frustrating customers.

Even back in 2023, CNBC noted that 54% of those surveyed said they would be choosing store brand and generic products over name brands from now on. Part of this, the outlet noted, is because retailers like Walmart and Costco are pushing their own products more than they used to, centralizing them rather than putting them on the fringe, and advertising them with equal fervor to their brand name partners.

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But affordability can't be overlooked as a factor. Especially considering the fact that cost of living has spiraled out of control for many. Bankrate notes that people are paying nearly 25% more in early 2026 for the same products they bought in 2020.