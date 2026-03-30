Costco Is Selling Tiny Homes and People Are Seriously Tempted Costco has tiny homes for sale, but you might want to know more about what these homes entail before you decide to make the purchase yourself. By Joseph-Allen March 30 2026, Published 11:36 a.m. ET Source: Costco

The housing market isn't exactly in a great place, which is why so many people are turning to unconventional solutions for their lodging. Among those unconventional solutions are tiny homes that can be purchased from a retailer and assembled on your own.

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Costco has been selling these tiny homes for a few years, but if you're looking to buy one yourself, there are a few things you should be aware of. Here's everything you need to know about Costco's tiny homes.

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Does Costco have tiny homes for sale?

Although they are not marketed explicitly as tiny homes, Costco's "studio shed" line is essentially 10x12 sheds that can turn into tiny homes. As Costco's own website explains, "Studio Shed is the industry leader in prefab backyard studios and accessory dwelling units. Built to high-end residential quality, a Studio Shed is the easiest and most affordable way to add valuable finished square footage to your home."

These sheds come in the Signature and Portland series, and they are definitely a step above many of the tiny homes that you can buy. That step up comes with a major price tag, though, as these tiny homes can retail for between $5,000 and $15,000 depending on all the custom elements included. Costco does suggest that the materials are sustainable, though, and designed to last for years. Because the tiny homes are predesigned, though, you can spend less time worrying about the details.

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Building a tiny home isn't always a straightforward endeavor.

While building tiny homes can seem like a tempting enterprise, you should make sure you fully understand what you're signing up for before you decide to buy one (and this is true of most tiny homes). Costco's tiny homes come with all the materials you'll need to build the home, but they don't come with all the other stuff that's often required to add a new structure to your property, especially if it's a structure you want to use like a home.

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That includes plumbing, electrical, and HVAC, as well as the building permit you might need to add the shed to your property. And, if you want the shed to operate as a tiny home, you'll also need land somewhere to put it on, whether that's land you own or some other arrangement. If you've considered all these factors, then Costco's Studio Shed seems like a beautiful solution for those who are looking for just a little bit of indoor space.

Studio Sheds are apparently just over 100 square feet, so it really is just enough space for the essentials. Of course, the idea behind tiny homes is that you should only need the bare necessities in order to live a full and productive life.