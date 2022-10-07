Make Sure You Ask These Questions Before Buying a Used Car

Do you have your heart set on a specific make and model of vehicle? What are you willing to pay for a car? Do you have age or mileage limits in mind for the vehicle you hope to purchase?

If you go in with a budget and a clear idea of exactly what you are looking for, you’re less likely to get conned into paying too much for a car.

However, whether you’re shopping at a dealership or on a website like Carvana, there are a few more questions you need to ask before buying a used car.