Want to Get Paid to Live in Iceland? How to Apply for the $50K a Year Gig

In exchange, you’ll get compensation of up to $50,000, and you’ll experience the four-day workweek that’s becoming popular in Iceland and elsewhere. (As BBC News reported last year, recent trials showed that productivity rates in Icelandic workplaces stayed level or even improved after cutting a day from the workweek.)

Plus, Siggi’s is also offering to “connect the selected freelancer with hiking guides, restaurant owners and chefs, and more to ensure they experience all the country has to offer.”