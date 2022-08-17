How to Avoid Penalties Under the New Inherited IRA 10-Year Rule

The inherited IRA 10-year rule regulates the handling of a retirement account passed on to someone other than the spouse of the deceased. It means you would be subject to the rule if you inherited a retirement savings account from one of your parents. The rule requires that you deplete an inherited retirement account within 10 years of the death of the account’s original owner. The inherited IRA 10-year rule applies to accounts taken over by heirs beginning January 2020.