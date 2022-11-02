The Honey App Can Save You Money, but Is It Safe?
With rising inflation and increased prices on almost everything, more Americans are looking for ways to cut back on their spending. There are several couponing apps available that can help you save money. Many couponing apps also have websites available.
Is the Honey app safe?
Yes, the Honey mobile app and web browser extension are safe to use. Launched in 2012, Honey now has over 17 million users around the globe. The company was purchased by the digital payments platform PayPal in 2020, which adds to its legitimacy.
The Honey app and web browser extension collect some of your data to send you information on applicable coupons. It also uses technical information from your devices to help it develop, improve, and market its services.
However, Honey doesn’t track your search engine history, emails, or browsing on non-retail websites. The app only shares your data if it has your consent or if it's needed to complete a purchase.
More information on how Honey handles your data can be found in the app’s privacy and security policy.
How does Honey work?
Honey has helped its users save over $1 billion on purchases at the more than 40,000 retailers it works with. The app and the browser extension are both free to use.
Once you’ve installed the Honey app or web browser extension, Honey will automatically notify you of coupons available that may help you get a better price for the item you’re buying when shopping online. Honey will also tell you if the item's price is the lowest price available.
If you’re shopping on Amazon, the Honey app will even allow you to compare prices between Amazon sellers and other retailers through a special Honey button on the items you’re shopping for.
Honey has other features designed to help you save money, including:
Honey Gold – a PayPal rewards program you can use to earn points you can redeem for cash, gift cards, or PayPal shopping credits.
Droplist – enables you to track the price of things you want to buy for up to 120 days. You’ll get notifications when the cost of an item you’re monitoring changes.
How does the Honey app make money?
Honey makes money through commissions it earns when you shop at one of its merchant partners. Honey partners with over 40,000 retailers, such as Macy’s, J. Crew, Target, Walmart, Amazon, Ulta, and Adidas.
How can you get Honey on your mobile phone or computer?
Honey started as an extension for web browsers and is available for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, and Edge web browsers. You can also find the Honey mobile app in the iPhone or Android store.
Once you’ve installed the Honey app or web browser extension, you can sign up for a free account using your email address or accounts with Google, Facebook, PayPal, or Apple.