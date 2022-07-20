A 90k Salary May Only Be As Good as How You Spend It

A $90,000 salary is above average and can offer you a good life in most places. You could pay your bills and buy a house and a car. When it comes to house purchases, banks usually let you borrow more than twice your annual salary. Therefore, with a $90,000 salary, you could buy a $180,000–$200,000 property. And if you budget and spend responsibly, that paycheck could even get you out of student loan debt quickly.