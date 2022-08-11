These Renewable Energy Jobs Can Help You and Your Pockets Go Green

It’s helpful to have biology, chemistry, or some type of earth-related science experience, but you can still get an environmental engineer position if it’s something you’re pursuing. Most environmental engineers in the U.S. have a salary between $66,000 and $224,000, according to Glassdoor. The median salary is $107,380. There aren’t many engineering jobs that don’t pay well. There's always a demand for engineers, so this is one of the most secure jobs to have in the green energy industry.