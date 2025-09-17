ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest wants million dollars for fire-spitting robot — Corey Harrison had other plans

Corey Harrison was interested for a bit but that price immediately made him say no.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Corey Harrison and Chumlee looking at the robot (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
From guns concealed in crutches and furniture to dinosaur bones, "Pawn Stars" has featured it all. But one of the most unexpected things on the show was a gigantic fire-spitting robotic dinosaur. It was spotted by Corey Harrison after Chumlee brought the item to his attention. Harrison seemed impressed by it, but when the seller asked for a million dollars, the deal was off the table.

via GIPHY

 

Turns out that Chumlee had told Harrison that this was something the shop must have, but did not tell him what it was. When he saw the giant robot for the first time, he was confused about what it was. “This is Robosaurus,” the seller said, who also had a pilot with him. “It’s our 31-ton 45-foot…basically a transformer that eats cars, eats airplanes.” Harrison was clear that he did not want it anywhere near his motorbike.

The Robosaurus was created by Monster Roberts Inc. in 2020 for a whopping $2.2 million over a period of two years. It had claws that exerted a ridiculous amount of force, and it had sharp teeth that did the same. All in all, it was something straight out of a sci-fi movie. However, there was no way Harrison could get it and keep it in the pawn shop.

Screenshot showing Robosaurus in full force. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Robosaurus in full force. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

“I don’t know what my idiot friend told you, but I just own a pawn shop. I mean…you can’t really expect me to buy this thing,” he said. However, the seller said, “It’s a money-making machine. It can be rented out, it can be leased out, and it can do special events. It can do bar mitzvahs. It can do giant demolition derbies. $25,000 a day you can make from this thing if you put it on the road.”

Turns out that Robosaurus is powered by a 500 hp diesel engine, and also has a couple of propane tanks for the fire. The pilot got in the cockpit and absolutely decimated a car while shooting fire from the nose.

Screenshot showing the car being destroyed. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the car being destroyed. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

It was a spectacle to behold. Harrison was impressed with what he saw and asked how much the seller wanted for it. “We can do a bargain today for one million dollars,” the owner said. Harrison was stunned after hearing this. He was absolutely certain that this would end up bankrupting the store and told the seller that it was out of his budget by a lot.

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to buy Steven Tyler's harmonica and for a good reason

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison regrets calling expert, pays $4,500 over asking price for rare book

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $350 for old Pepsi cooler even though it was 'pretty beat up'

