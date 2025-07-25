'Pawn Stars' seller brings creepy Chucky doll from ‘Child’s Play’ — but still couldn't strike a deal

The spooky item was a great find for the pawn shop, but the asking price was too high for Corey Harrison to cut a deal.

Over the years, many spooky items have shown up on "Pawn Stars," but the scariest of them all, arguably, is none other than "Chucky" from "Child's Play." The doll, which was used as a prop in the movie, was brought in by a seller named Matt. While the doll wasn't the main star of the movie, it still featured in it, which made it valuable. However, when the seller demanded $6,500 for the item, Corey Harrison simply refused to make a deal.

Screenshot showing a close-up of the doll (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

In the episode, Matt brought the brand-new-looking doll to the table, almost scaring Harrison and Chumlee. "I have got the doll, Chucky, from the movie Child's Play. Everybody calls him Chucky, but it's actually a 'Good Guys' doll, which is a bit more rare," he said. The seller explained that he got the doll as a gift from his friend, who couldn't keep it at home as his kids were afraid of it. Matt further shared that he planned to give the money back to his friend to help him start a college fund for his children.

Screenshot showing the seller talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Looking at the doll, both Harrison and Chumlee admitted that they, too, were scared of the movie when they were young. "Child's Play was a typical 80s slasher horror movie. It was a serial killer that got killed in a toy store, and he was somehow transformed into one of these 'Good Guy' dolls... and somehow turned into Chucky," Harrison explained. Matt added that his doll wasn't actually the titular character, but was used as a prop in some scenes.

Harrison then asked if the seller was sure that the doll was from the movie, as very few of them are known to have survived. "Yeah, the maker of the doll gave me the certificate of authenticity. It shows that it was in the first movie and the second movie, and that's why - it's not a perfect box, like there's damage because it was part of those scenes," Matt shared in response. When asked about the price, Matt told Harrison that he wanted $8,800 for the doll.

Screenshot showing Chumlee and Corey Harrison alongside the doll (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Hearing the number, Harrison decided to call in his expert, Rob, to take a look at the item. Upon walking in, the expert noted that the doll was "immediately recognizable" and "very cool". He then told Harrison that there is a possibility that the doll may be the real deal. "They made numerous dolls outside of that scene (where it got blown up) because if that scene goes bad, they need to do it again," he noted. He then looked at the certificate and confirmed that it was authentic. Coming to the appraisal, he estimated that the doll was worth about $5,000.

Screenshot showing the expert talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Once Robin left, Harrison got down to business. Arguing that he would have to pay a 30% fee to get the item to an auction, he offered just $1,000 to Matt. "I know we're at completely different ends of the field on it. My bottom dollar is $6,500," the seller said in response. While Harrison went up to $2,000, Matt refused to make a deal.

"$2,000 is just too low. I think that if I just did my own digging, I could possibly get more for it," the seller said in the end.

