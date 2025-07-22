'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets nostalgic and shows off dance moves after buying Sony Walkman

The pawn store owner was in awe of the item after learning that it was one of the first-ever.

Sellers on "Pawn Stars" mostly bring vintage coins, artifacts and even weapons concealed in unexpected items. But as time goes by, devices such as Walkmans and Polaroid cameras are becoming collectibles. One such item was a Sony Walkman, which was one of the first of its kind made in 1985, and "Pawn Stars" boss Rick Harrison was intrigued.

He even showed off some dance moves with Chumlee after purchasing the item. This was not just a regular Walkman, since it was the Guys and Dolls edition. Harrison was a bit confused at first, but when he saw that it was one of the very first special edition Walkmans ever made, he was like a kid in a candy store. “I remember in 1985, if you had a Walkman, you were like the coolest thing on the planet,” he said.

“Sony came out with this and sort of changed portable music altogether. I mean, it truly was revolutionary. Before this, there really wasn’t anything that was portable and practical. There were transistor radios that were before this, but quite frankly, they suck; there was terrible reception, they suck, they were mono, they weren’t stereo,” he said.

Screenshot showing the Walkman. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

“When they first came out with it, they thought it would be rather rude to be walking around with headphones on, so they put two headphone jacks in it, and all their advertising was two people listening to music and they very quickly realized that people didn’t have a problem being antisocial and walking around with headphones on.” Harrison even reprimanded a few kids for doing so back in the day. Even though he was probably a kid as well at the time.

Once all the talking was done, it was time to get down to business. The guest said that he wanted $1,000 for it, but he knew that Harrison was not going to give him what he wanted. He also said that he would not accept anything less than $600. The guest played his hand a bit and managed to get the price up to $700, before closing the deal.

Screenshot showing Rick Harrison dancing. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

After purchasing the Walkman, Harrison went to the back, put the headphones on and started dancing to the music. Chumlee and Corey Harrison came in, and they were shocked by the 60-year-old’s dance moves. “I saw you cutting the rug over there,” Corey said, to which his dad admitted that he couldn’t dance.

Chumlee didn’t have the best dance moves either, but he simply did not care. He put his headphones in the second jack and danced along with Harrison as the pawn store owner went to get some work done. “If it keeps them entertained for a while, fine,” an exasperated Corey Harrison said.

