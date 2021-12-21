Zoom Is Paying $85 Million to Settle a Class-Action Suit

According to The Verge, Zoom users who paid for a Zoom Meetings App subscription between March 30, 2016, and July 30, 2021, can file a claim for $25—or 15 percent of their payments for that subscription, excluding add-ons, if that amount is greater. Zoom users who “registered, used, opened, or downloaded the Zoom Meeting App” in the same timeframe can file a claim for $15. However, Zoom users who used the app with an enterprise-level or government account aren't eligible.