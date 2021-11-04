Zillow Exits the Home-Flipping Business, With Layoffs To Come

Zillow plans to close down its iBuyer sector, “Offers,” which is responsible for buying homes, renovating them, and selling them. Using iBuyer to sell a home allows homeowners to “skip over several steps in the traditional home-selling process,” according to Zillow . In some cases, sellers are given all-cash offers in less than 24 hours.

Zillow CEO Rich Barton admitted that when he went into the home-flipping business, it was “on the bet that he could actually predict the price of a home six months into the future and do so with a very narrow margin of error.” Between the COVID-19 pandemic freezing home sales to the historical growth rate in the housing market we're seeing now, Barton realized the risk to continue on is far too great.