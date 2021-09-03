If You've Owned a Home Before, You Could Still Reap the Benefits of a "First-Time Homebuyer"

HOW TO USE YOUR ROTH IRA TO INVEST IN REAL ESTATE FOR YOU OR YOUR FAMILY #Familyhack If you or a family member is a first time home buyer (or haven’t owned a primary in at least 2 years), consider using a self-directed Roth IRA to Househack.

Even if you fall in line with one of the four requirements for previous homeowners, you may still run into some issues. The IRS says you still have to pay a penalty on the early IRA withdrawal if you or your spouse owned a home within two years of the purchase of a new home.

For previous homeowners, the first-time home buyers loophole can come in handy. Just make sure you stay within the bounds as defined by the IRS, or else you risk having to pay a 10 percent penalty on your IRA withdrawal. Even without the penalty, note that you will have to pay income tax on the IRA distribution. Factoring this in could make a big difference for your down payment budget.