Alternative Stocks to Zillow Following ZG Correction

Amid a sharp downfall in market capitalization, Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) stock has lost some major popularity. The shift comes after the real estate marketplace announced that it will stop buying houses to flip for now.

For investors who want to keep industry exposure without the added risk, there are some alternatives to Zillow that don't stray too far.

Zillow announces it will stop buying houses, stock tumbles

Zillow has been practicing iBuying, a mostly automated process of buying homes to flip, for three years through Zillow Offers. However, the real estate marketplace company has announced won't purchase homes for now due to a lack of workers.

The iBuying process is only partially automated and Zillow requires representatives to perform offer and property inspections. The company doesn't have enough of those workers. Its current backlog of homes to flip is already too long, so Zillow is pausing iBuying.

Investors weren't happy with the news. ZG stock fell 10.4 percent within the first half an hour of trading on Oct. 18. The stock has since recovered marginally, but experts say that the ongoing worker shortage, real estate market peak, and weak company fundamentals could stall ZG stock moving forward. After all, Zillow Offers made up 50 percent of the company's revenue in 2020.