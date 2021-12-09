How Former Zozo CEO Yusaku Maezawa Got Involved in Space Travel

On a self-funded mission, Yusaku Maezawa went into space. The mission marks the first string of self-funded space missions. The excursion will last for 12 days and he recently arrived at the International Space Station. Maezawa launched from Baikonur, Kazakhstan, at 2:38 a.m. EST on a Russian Soyuz rocket.

Maezawa bought a production assistant, Yozo Hirano, along with him who will document the entire stay at the space station.