XXXTentacion: New Hulu Documentary to Focus on Rapper's Career and Death
On May 26, Hulu, which is owned by Walt Disney and Comcast, will feature a documentary on the life of late rapper XXXTentacion, who was killed in 2018. The trailer for the two-hour documentary has been released by Hulu. The documentary will be released by XXXTentacion’s estate and will be about two hours long.
XXXTentacion
Late rapper
Net worth: $5 million
XXXTentacion was born on January 23, 1998, in Plantation, Fla., and spent most of his childhood in Lauderhill. He was killed in 2018 but had a short yet eventful music career. Hulu is featuring his documentary on May 26.
Birth name: Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy
Birthdate: January 23, 1998
Birthplace: Plantation, Fla.
Education: Dropped out of school
XXXTentacion’s death was a blow to his big fan base as the popular rapper was only 20 years old at the time of his death. While he had a small but illustrious career in the music industry, he was involved in several criminal activities. What was XXXTentacion’s net worth after his death and how did he make his money?
XXXTentacion was born in 1998.
XXXTentacion's real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy. His father Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, and mother Cleopatra Eretha Dreena Bernard were from Jamaica. He was mostly raised by his grandmother Collette Jones as his mother has some personal problems and his father was in prison.
XXXTentacion went to Margate Middle School but was expelled after being involved in multiple physical altercations. Later, he attended Piper High School, but he eventually dropped out in the tenth grade.
XXXTentacion’s net worth was estimated at $5 million after his death.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, XXXTentacion’s net worth was $5 million after his death. He made millions throughout his music career and is among the best-selling artists of all time. His album sales increased after his death.
XXXTentacion has a YouTube channel.
XXXTentacion also has a YouTube channel with the same name with all the letters capitalized. The channel has 115 videos and 37 million subscribers. His video titled “MOONLIGHT,” which was uploaded three years ago, has 945 million views.
XXXTentacion was killed in 2018.
XXXTentacion was killed by two masked men in 2018. They fatally shot him near a motorcycle dealership in Florida. The attackers fled with a Louis Vuitton bag that had $50,000 in cash. Four suspects were later caught and the matter is currently sub judice.
XXXTentacion had a criminal history.
While XXXTentacion was extremely popular among his fan base, he had a long criminal history. Early in his childhood, he allegedly stabbed a person who attacked his mother. The claim has been contested by some.
However, in his short life, he was accused of several crimes. XXXTentacion went to a youth detention center for gun possession. He was charged with robbery, home invasion, and assault. Later, he was released and put under house arrest.
His ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala accused him of abuse and also alleged that he threatened to commit suicide on many occasions. XXXTentacion’s troubled personal life is also reflected in his music.
XXXTentacion had a short but successful music career.
XXXTentacion’s music career began in 2013 when he released his song "Gun/Flock." Ski Mask the Slump God partnered with him for the video. Some believe that the duo met in the juvenile detention center, while others believe that they met in high school. XXXTentacion's interest in music began during his childhood when his aunt persuaded him to join the school and church choir.
XXXTentacion’s album with Kanye West titled “True Love” is also being released this week. His album “Look At Me: The Album” will be released along with the Hulu documentary.