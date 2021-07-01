After a Successful IPO, Is Xometry (XMTR) Overvalued?

XMTR stock was down in premarket trading on Jul. 1. In the near term, the stock could see a sell-off as investors book profits. Like most tech IPOs, Xometry is losing money, and its net losses increased to $39.9 million in 2020 from $30.9 million in 2019. In 2020, its revenue grew by 76 percent year-over-year to $141.4 million from $80.2 million. As of Mar. 31, 2021, the company had $44.3 million in total liabilities and $49.5 million in cash and cash equivalents.