Stellar’s (XLM) Rising Adoption Should Lead to a Higher Price

WalletInvestor sees XLM going from the current price of $0.3379 to $0.537 in one year, which implies gains of 59 percent.

Digital Coin Price also has a target price of $0.511 for XLM by end of 2021, which suggests an upside of 51 percent for the token. However, the firm sees a gradual rise in XLM’s price and expects it to grow by nearly 200 percent to reach $1.02 by 2025.

Long Forecast doesn’t foresee strong gains but expects a gradual upward move. It sees a growth of 4 percent for XLM and expects it to reach $0.35 by the end of 2021.