Reddit’s Interest in Petco (WOOF) Soars, Possible Short Squeeze

The interest in Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF) stock among Reddit investors has spiked sharply. For example, WOOF stock mentions have increased more than 7,000 percent in the last 24 hours, according to Quiver Quantitative data . What is WOOF's stock forecast and could it be Reddit’s next short squeeze target?

Petco is a pet product retailer. It also sells animals and offers animal services, like training and grooming. WOOF stock jumped almost 18 percent on June 14 and closed above $28, which marked its highest closing in many weeks.

Why Petco (WOOF) stock is rising

Petco stock has gained almost 30 percent in the past week and has outshined the S&P 500 with gains of less than 1 percent in the same period. The stock has spiked as Reddit investors take a keen interest in it. WOOF has become one of the top trending stocks in Reddit’s WallStreetBets community alongside CLNE, CRSR, AMC, WISH, and Chamath Palihapitiya-backed CLOV.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Petco Facebook

The latest spike in WOOF stock came after Petco's management scheduled to present at the Evercore ISI retail summit on June 15. Such events give investors a chance to catch the latest on a company’s plans and progress. Investors hope to hear positive things from Petco as the pet market continues to expand.

Article continues below advertisement