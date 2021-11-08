Rivian IPO Is Red Hot—Will It Be on Robinhood?

Rivian is one of the most-awaited IPOs. Amid a flurry of listings for EV makers, it's one company that can give serious competition to established players like Tesla. Rivian has already filed its documents with the SEC and is set to debut on Nasdaq on Nov. 10 under the ticker symbol “RIVN.” The company is seeking a valuation of as much as $65 billion and it plans to offer 135 million shares in the range of $72–$74 each. Will the Rivian IPO be available on Robinhood?