Klarna’s IPO Plans May Be on Hold After Layoffs

When Klarna first announced it would go public, it said it would do so in mid-2022 at a valuation of about $50 billion. That valuation won’t stick now, and a critical market could make post-IPO growth difficult. Even without the valuation crunch that Klarna is going through, overpriced IPOs are a big risk. Just look at Affirm, which went public at an implied valuation of $12 billion and lost half of its market capitalization in the first six months.