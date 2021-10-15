Will Johnson & Johnson Settle Remaining Talcum Powder Cases?

Some parents' worst fear came true when Johnson & Johnson revealed in October 2019 its talcum powder —or baby powder—contained trace amounts of asbestos. The company recalled tens of thousands of bottles from store shelves.

Johnson & Johnson has already settled some lawsuits , but there are many left. After all, tens of thousands of lawsuits were filed on behalf of consumers burnt by what was a potentially deadly baby powder faux paus.

How did asbestos get into Johnson's baby powder?

In the latter half of 2019, Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky told the public, "We unequivocally believe that our talc and our baby powder does not contain asbestos."

Article continues below advertisement

However, 13 days later, the FDA dropped a bombshell and proved that there was asbestos in the product.

A Reuters investigative report revealed that J&J knew that its baby powder contained trace elements of asbestos for decades. "J&J didn’t tell the FDA that at least three tests by three different labs from 1972 to 1975 had found asbestos in its talc—in one case at levels reported as 'rather high,'" reporters wrote.

Article continues below advertisement