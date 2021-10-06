Netflix’s ‘The Billion Dollar Code’ Dramatizes the Legal Battle Over Google Earth

As the creatives behind The Billion Dollar Code, Ziegenbalg and co-creator Robert Thalheim are shining the spotlight on the infringement suit, with actors Leonard Scheicher and Marius Ahrendt playing an artist and a hacker who team up on the Terravision technology. Thalheim says that the miniseries represents a “new beginning” for the real-life people behind the Terravision technology—including Axel Schmidt, Pavel Mayer, and Gerd Grueneis.

“They didn’t come to us, saying: ‘Please tell our story,’” Thalheim told Variety. “I just talked to Axel yesterday, and he said that after the trial, where they fought to be finally recognized as entrepreneurs, he took all these papers back to the basement, saying: ‘I am done. I never want to think about it again.’ When we came to interview them, it all came back to the surface. … I think it’s a new beginning. They are not a part of our story, but we are a part of their story now.”