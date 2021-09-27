Gas Is Drying Up—Why There's a U.K. Petrol Shortage

In a race for the pump, U.K. drivers are rushing to gas stations, with many running out of petrol entirely. The spike in demand has caused a major backlog on the fuel supply.

What's causing the U.K. petrol shortage and will suppliers catch up with government assistance?

The crowded petrol pumps have caused drivers to lash out and become violent, with guards and fellow drivers getting attacked in some cases.

In the U.K., reports are coming in of mile-long lines at gas stations. Some drivers are sleeping in their cars as they wait their turn. The BBC reported that a director of an Oil 4 Wales station was selling 100,000 liters of fuel per day, which is nearly triple the usual 20,000–30,000 liters.

A perceived fuel shortage

Some U.K. residents are blaming Brexit for the fuel shortage, but the reality seems to be closer to the consumer.

According to U.K. fuel suppliers Shell, ExxonMobil, and Greenergy, there isn't a gas shortage for suppliers. Environment Secretary George Eustice said about the problem that "there isn't a shortage." He urged people to buy gas as they normally would.

Reportedly, media outlets discussed how there's a shortage of tanker truck drivers. The public reacted on the presumption that gas could run out soon. Because of that, drivers arrived en masse to stock up on fuel. Now, there's a consumer-facing shortage.

