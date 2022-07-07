The man John fought with is Oathie Sykes and apparently, the pair had a 12-year grudge that dates back to 1999. So in 2011 when John saw Sykes at the auction, he asked him if they could finish their fight. But Sykes didn't want any trouble. Before Sykes knew it, John was declaring himself as the toughest man in the United Kingdom and started landing blows. His finger went in Sykes' eye, "It was like he was trying to pull his finger into my brains through my socket."