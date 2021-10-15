New Name, Same Mission: Polkaswitch Is Changing Its Name to 'Swing'

One of the bigger issues pertaining to certain decentralized finance (DeFi) features is the amount of liquidity in circulation, especially across blockchains.

Ninos Mansor, a partner at Arrington Capital, which is a digital asset management firm that co-led the $3 million financing round for Polkaswitch, said, "The promise of a multi-chain future is only dampened by increasingly fragmented liquidity, especially as DeFi emerges in other L1 ecosystems."