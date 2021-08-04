Why Robinhood (HOOD) Stock Is Going Up and How High It Could Go

Robinhood (HOOD) stock has more than doubled since its IPO. The stock gained 24 percent on Aug. 3 and was up nearly 65 percent on Aug. 4 as of 9:40 a.m. ET. Why is HOOD stock going up and how high can it reasonably go?

Robinhood stock is making up for its disappointing Nasdaq debut last week. The trading app’s stock was priced at $38 apiece, which is the lower end of its offering range. HOOD stock opened at that price on July 29 but then dropped 8 percent on its first day of trading and mostly traded below that price until Aug. 3 when it surged over 24 percent.