HGEN Stock Should Rebound, Good Time for Investors to Buy the Dip

Humanigen anticipates that an ongoing clinical trial involving about 500 patients will offer more safety and efficacy data to support its new EUA request. In the press release, Humanigen CEO Cameron Durrant said, “We remain committed to bringing lenzilumab to patients hospitalized with COVID-19.” Durrant added, “We believe the ongoing ACTIV-5/BET-B trial, which has been advanced to enroll up to 500 patients, may provide additional safety and efficacy data sufficient to support our efforts to obtain an EUA to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients.”