Where Will Amp Crypto Be a Year From Now?

Amp crypto has fallen almost 30 percent in the past 24 hours, trading at $0.057. The altcoin has pulled back 50 percent from its $0.12 all-time high attained on Jun. 16. Why is Amp crypto falling, and will it go back up ?

Amp is the official cryptocurrency of a DeFi project by the same name. The project offers a blockchain collateral service that guarantees merchants their payment even if a network experiences problems and customers aren’t able to complete a transaction immediately.

Amp has been one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies in 2021, gaining 2,000 percent. These blockbuster returns tempted some investors to book profits, pulling down Amp’s price.

Will Amp go back up?

Even after its recent selling, Amp crypto is still up more than 800 percent this year, which means that there's an incentive for some investors to take profits and drag down the crypto further. However, after those short-term profits are taken, Amp could rise again thanks to the project's bright commercial prospects.

Did you know that Amp is the collateral that makes Flexa payments instant? More than $1.2 billion worth of $AMP is currently being staked by people all over the globe to back each and every Flexa payment. #Amp101 https://t.co/RahT5SNHLh pic.twitter.com/s27UTQp8pe — Flexa (@FlexaHQ) June 7, 2021

Amp can collateralize any type of asset transfer, whether digital or physical. Today, $AMP is providing the collateral for instant, fraud-proof transactions made using more than 25 different digital assets. #Amp101 pic.twitter.com/v5Dzfg4F5B — Amp (@amptoken) June 7, 2021

As shopping shifts to e-commerce and businesses protect themselves against transaction fraud, demand for collateralized payments looks set to rise. This could draw more users to the Amp platform, boosting the use and value of its token. It could very well be the next cryptocurrency to explode.

Amp's addition to Coinbase also bodes well for the coin. The largest crypto trading platform in the U.S., Coinbase promises to expose Amp to more institutional investors.