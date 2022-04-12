The HomeTown Buffet Chain Closed for Good During the Pandemic

Amid the upheaval, VitaNova Brands began managing Fresh Acquisitions’ restaurants in Jan. 2021, and Fresh Acquisitions went into bankruptcy in April 2021. “As with almost every one of our peers, buffet restaurants took the brunt of the loss of sales during the pandemic and as such, the path to success requires hard choices to be made, including the rationalization of our overall footprint,” said VitaNova Brands CEO and co-founder Jason Kemp, according to Nation’s Restaurant News.