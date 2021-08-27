Wendy’s Is Rolling Out New French Fries Nationwide

According to CNN Business, Wendy’s is introducing a french fry that stays hot and crispy longer than the old fry. The shift comes as fewer people eat in Wendy’s restaurants and more people get their food through drive-thru or delivery.

“What we’ve done is balance the cut of the fry and kept a little bit of the skin of the potato on the fry to be able to drive flavor,” Kane told the outlet. “We used a batter system that allows us to be able to maintain crispiness, both when they’re fresh and hot out of the fryer as well as several minutes later.”

In addition, Wendy’s will start using shorter fry baskets that help keep the fries submerged in oil, enabling cooks to “fry the fries correctly each and every time,” Kane said.