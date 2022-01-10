StoryCorps Founder Dave Isay Works to Close the Political Divide

“Everybody, my family, everybody thought it was absolutely insane,” Isay said on 60 Minutes. “You know, we started with a booth in Grand Central Terminal. And it’s a very simple idea. You come to the booth with your grandmother, with anyone who you wanna honor by listening to them. So people think of it as, ‘If I had 40 minutes left to live, what would I say to this person who means so much to me?’”

As a nonprofit, StoryCorps doesn't have an owner, but here’s more information on the man who started it all.