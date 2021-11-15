Supersonic Boom CEO Blake Scholl to Be Featured on Upcoming "60 Minutes" Episode

Traveling at the speed of sound was once a concept that could be only dreamed of—that is, until Blake Scholl founded Boom Supersonic. Scholl, who’s the owner and CEO of Boom, was frustrated with how commercial planes traveled, so he decided to start his own company where the aircraft will travel at high speeds, unparalleled to any commercial plane we’ve ever seen. The CEO’s idea has now turned into a billion-dollar company, and he’ll be featured on an episode of 60 Minutes on Nov. 21.