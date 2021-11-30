Here's How Nonprofits Get Matching Funds for Giving Tuesday

The concept of this “radical generosity” is based on the organization's belief that “the suffering of others should be as intolerable to us as our own suffering.” While this day can be viewed as an opportunity to do good for the sake of doing good, the folks behind GivingTuesday believe it's bigger than just a feel-good moment born out of holiday season benevolence—they see it as a movement that seeks to inspire a pattern of global giving that leads to “systemic change.”