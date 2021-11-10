Who Owns OddKey NFT? All About Steve Aoki and Tom McFarlane

Who Owns OddKey NFT? All About Steve Aoki and Tom McFarlaneBy Alyssa Exposito
Nov. 10 2021, Published 12:56 p.m. ET
No stranger to NFTs and their potential use-cases, techno DJ turned NFT evangelist Steve Aoki is partnering with "Spawn" creator Tom McFarlane to create their collaborative NFT marketplace "OddKey NFT." Built on the Solana blockchain, Aoki and McFarlane aim to make collecting NFTs more fiscally viable.
In promoting this venture, fans can enter and potentially win a "Genesis OddKey NFT." By entering the raffle, fans will also have a chance to be an owner of one of the 6,666 "SPAWNOKI" NFTs—a combination of both "Spawn" and "Aoki."
"You could say it’s the Image Comics model all over again except for NFTs,” says McFarlane.
The co-founder of "Image of Comics" in 1992, McFarlane has experience giving creators and artists freedom and rewards for their contributions. Previously allowing creators to retain the rights to their work and the majority of the profit, this project isn't any different. OddKey NFT will adopt the same model and concept as Image Comics, but now with the added component and infrastructure of NFTs.
OddKey NFTs will mainly serve as an NFT marketplace where artists and creators can buy, sell, and collect NFTs at a less premium price. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, McFarlane acknowledged the crowd of "elite collectors" who can afford to pay "a lot for stuff." He said that there should be an opportunity for those to purchase what they like within their financial means.
Adverse to having his work auctioned despite the demand, McFarlane will be selling original digital art for the first time this century.
What is Steve Aoki's net worth?
Since the summer of 2020, Aoki dove head-first to the NFT scene. In August, the creator announced, Dominion X, a Stoopid Buddy Stoopid Production, that turned out to be "The First Episodic Series Launched on the Blockchain." Before this, he released the Dream Catcher album, also linked to NFTs.
Multi-talented music executive from Miami, Aoki has steadily become one of the richest disk jockeys in North America. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Aoki has amassed a net worth of $120 million this year.
What is Tom McFarlane's net worth?
While there isn't any information on the financial agreement of this partnership, Aoki and McFarlane are an intriguing pair. Allegedly the forging of this relationship started years ago, but it wasn't until this year that Aoki approached McFarlane regarding this unique proposition.
Signing up for OddKey NFT and a chance to win a SPAWNOKI
For Marvel fans keen on this partnership and NFTs, entering a chance to win one of the 6,666 SPAWNOKIs is simple. Since the marketplace hasn't launched, fans are encouraged to signup by entering their email. Once verified, OddKey will prompt and assist users to set up their "Phantom Wallet," which is a browser extension wallet similar to MetaMask.
After the wallet is set up, users will be able to redeem their "free NFT." Users who are interested in interacting more with the OddKey NFT platform should keep in mind that they will need Solana (SOL) tokens. The tokens can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbase or FTX.
Using the Metaplex protocol dramatically lowers the transaction fees for buying and selling NFTs, which makes OddKey NFT a potential competitor to other NFT marketplaces like OpenSea or Coinbase NFT.