Who Owns OddKey NFT? All About Steve Aoki and Tom McFarlane

No stranger to NFTs and their potential use-cases, techno DJ turned NFT evangelist Steve Aoki is partnering with "Spawn" creator Tom McFarlane to create their collaborative NFT marketplace "OddKey NFT. " Built on the Solana blockchain, Aoki and McFarlane aim to make collecting NFTs more fiscally viable.

In promoting this venture, fans can enter and potentially win a "Genesis OddKey NFT." By entering the raffle, fans will also have a chance to be an owner of one of the 6,666 "SPAWNOKI" NFTs—a combination of both "Spawn" and "Aoki."

"You could say it’s the Image Comics model all over again except for NFTs,” says McFarlane.

The co-founder of "Image of Comics" in 1992, McFarlane has experience giving creators and artists freedom and rewards for their contributions. Previously allowing creators to retain the rights to their work and the majority of the profit, this project isn't any different. OddKey NFT will adopt the same model and concept as Image Comics, but now with the added component and infrastructure of NFTs.

OddKey NFTs will mainly serve as an NFT marketplace where artists and creators can buy, sell, and collect NFTs at a less premium price. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, McFarlane acknowledged the crowd of "elite collectors" who can afford to pay "a lot for stuff." He said that there should be an opportunity for those to purchase what they like within their financial means.

Adverse to having his work auctioned despite the demand, McFarlane will be selling original digital art for the first time this century.