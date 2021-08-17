Steve Aoki Doubles Down on NFTs, Will Debut NFT TV Show

Active, vocal, and not shying away from spreading his knowledge on NFTs, Aoki firmly expresses the impact that NFTs will have on culture and entertainment. Speculating on Twitter about his favorite artists and projects, 8.2 million of Aoki's followers have exposure to NFTs by association.

if u hold enough of my #NFTs u get to come to some of my shows for free!! join my discord so u can get more info!! let's goooooooo 🤘 https://t.co/GvVVcfM0sE

While Dominion X is innovating the type of show viewers are watching, it isn't clear what exactly an "NFT TV show" is. Not alone in this venture and discovery, Mila Kunis recently released an NFT series, Stoner Cats that can only be viewed by those who hold the "Stoner Cats" NFT, but it isn't on the blockchain. In contrast, Dominion X has been moving with market demands selling not only packs of "vignette NFTs" from behind the scenes of the overall production but the opportunity to be listed as a co-producer of the show if a 1-of-1 NFT was purchased.