Who Owns Conservative Media Company and Website The Daily Wire?By Kathryn Underwood
Mar. 23 2022, Published 10:04 a.m. ET
The Daily Wire, a conservative media company that launched in 2015, has a clear conservative bias and no wish to hide it. Ben Shapiro hosts one of its most popular programs, and in Feb. 2022, CEO and co-founder Jeremy Boreing stated the company was earning $100 million per year. So, who owns The Daily Wire?
The company is owned entirely by Bentkey Ventures, LLC. In 2015, Boreing, Shapiro, Caleb Robinson, and Farris Wilks started The Daily Wire with an initial investment by Wilks. According to the company’s site, Shapiro and Boreing came up with the idea after Boreing was fired from his job and Shapiro then quit the same company.
Bentkey Ventures, LLC, owns The Daily Wire
Wilks, who put up an initial investment to launch The Daily Wire, owns it along with co-founders Boreing, Shapiro, and Robinson, who together own Bentkey. That company was previously named Forward Publishing, LLC.
People in leadership at The Daily Wire include Boreing and Robinson, co-CEOs. COO is Jon Lewis, editor-in-chief is John Bickley, editor emeritus is Shapiro, and director of marketing is Emily Butler.
Jeremy Boreing says the company makes $100 million per year
In Feb. 2022, Boreing stated that The Daily Wire had surpassed $100 million in annual revenue for the first time in January. The company produces conservative podcasts but has also begun venturing into film production, book publishing, and video apps. Most of its films and video are accessible through a paid subscription.
The Ben Shapiro Show is a top podcast produced by the company. It also offers The Michael Knowles Show, The Matt Walsh Show, Morning Wire, and Candace, which features Trump supporter Candace Owens (who’s married to Parler CEO George Farmer).
The Daily Wire also recently launched its first original movie to be available for free at one viewing time only on YouTube. Shut In, a thriller, was available only on Feb. 10, 2022.
Shapiro and Boreing launched “Jeremy’s Razors” against Harry’s
This week, Boreing, CEO of The Daily Wire, announced his new razor line, Jeremy’s Razors, in a dramatic commercial. Why are the conservative media founders protesting Harry’s, a razor company that donates 1 percent of sales to nonprofits helping men access mental health support?
In March 2021, Harry’s ended its advertising agreement with The Michael Knowles Show, a program of The Daily Wire. The decision stemmed from a Twitter complaint about show guest Joseph Nicolosi, Jr., for “spreading homophobic and transphobic content.” Harry's co-CEO Jeff Raider said, “We believe deeply in free speech but draw the line at hate. We’ll continue to support our customers and community with kindness and compassion.”
In the video, Boreing is seen wearing a crown and seated on a throne, complaining the nation is “in trouble.” He goes on to say that “conservatives are being canceled by Hollywood, the media, universities, and now Harry’s Razors.” He concludes by offering Jeremy’s Razors as an alternative so that people can avoid giving money to “woke corporations.”