Ben Shapiro: How the Political Commentator Made His Millions

Ben Shapiro: How the Political Commentator Made His MillionsBy Anuradha Garg
Dec. 29 2021, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Ben Shapiro has been trending lately for a story he did on the Biden administration titled “The big government COVID-19 lie.” In the article, he lambasts the “counterproductive” COVID-19 restrictions. Shapiro is a U.S. conservative political commentator and media host. He became the youngest nationally syndicated columnist in the U.S. at the age of 17. What's Shapiro’s net worth?
Ben Shapiro
Political commentator, author, and media host
Net worth: $20 million
Ben Shapiro has leveraged his popularity to grow his brand on social media. This has helped him generate millions in monthly revenue from his various social media accounts.
Shapiro was born on January 15, 1984, in Los Angeles. After graduating from the University of California and Harvard Law School, he worked at the law firm of Goodwin Procter and then started his own legacy consultancy firm, Benjamin Shapiro Legal Consulting.
How did Ben Shapiro start his career?
Shapiro's public career as an author and writer started when he was 17 years old. In his first book, Brainwashed: How Universities Indoctrinate America’s Youth, Shapiro discussed his view on American universities and how they aren't tolerant of non-left ideologies and opinions. This made him a hero to many young conservatives. To date, he has written 11 books.
In 2012, Shapiro became the editor-at-large of Breitbart News, which is a very conservative news website. In 2015, Shapiro founded “The Daily Wire,” which is a conservative blog. He also hosts his own online podcast on the platform called “The Ben Shapiro Show.”
Ben Shapiro is married and has three children.
Shapiro was raised in a conservative Jewish family and both of his parents worked in Hollywood. His mother was a television executive and his father was a composer. Shapiro married an Israeli medical doctor, Mor Toledano, in 2008. They have three children together and are raising them in the Orthodox Judaism faith. After living in Los Angeles for many years, Shapiro and his family relocated to South Florida.
What's Ben Shapiro's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shapiro has a net worth of $20 million. He's a lawyer by profession. Shapiro is also an author, public speaker, and social media influencer. Shapiro has leveraged his popularity to grow his brand on social media and generate millions in monthly revenue from his various social media accounts, The Success Bug reports.
According to NPR, Shapiro’s personal Facebook page has more followers than The Washington Post. NPR said, “He drives an engagement machine unparalleled by anything else on the world's biggest social networking site.”
In 2015, Shapiro and his wife paid $1.7 million for a 6,500 square-foot home in Valley Village, Calif. In October 2020, they listed their home for sale for about $2.9 million.
Ben Shapiro's views have led to controversies.
Shapiro’s views have been quite radical and have courted controversies over various platforms. His speeches on college campuses have led to student protests because his views and speeches have often been construed as hate speech. Shapiro and his family have also received a number of threats due to his career and political views. His views on abortion, homosexuality, and Islam have been particularly controversial.