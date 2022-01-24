Who Owns Asplundh Tree Service, and Does It Have Stock?

The company, started with just a $2,500 loan, has grown rapidly and now employs over 33,000 people spread across the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. Asplundh started to expand beyond North America in the 1990s and has since diversified. It has a subsidiary, UtiliCon Solutions, which provides underground and overhead line construction, electrical testing, meter reading, traffic signal, and street light services.