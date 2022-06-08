Tirzepatide Could Be a Big Weight-Loss Winner for Eli Lilly

Tirzepatide offered unprecedented weight-loss results in obesity but not diabetes. In The New England Journal of Medicine, an international team reported that they randomly split 2,539 overweight or obese participants into four equal groups. One group was given a placebo once a week for 72 weeks, while the other three groups were administered either 5 mg, 10 mg, or 15 mg of the drug tirzepatide. All of them received regular lifestyle counseling sessions and partook in some physical activity.