Who Gets the $380 Million Larry Nassar Settlement?

Li Li Leung, the president and CEO of USA Gymnastics, wrote in a statement, “U.S.A. Gymnastics is deeply sorry for the trauma and pain that survivors have endured as a result of this organization’s actions and inactions." Leung added that the organization will prioritize the safety, health, and wellness of its athletes moving forward. For Nassar's hundreds of survivors, future gymnasts, and the families of young children who go into the sport, actions will speak much louder than words.