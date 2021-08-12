McKayla Maroney Is Auctioning Off Her 'Not Impressed' Meme as an NFT

The name of 2012 Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney might not ring many bells, but you will probably know her face. During the 2012 Olympics, a picture of her was taken after she won a sliver medal in gymnastics. The picture went viral as the "Not Impressed" meme. Over the years, the image has been used by tons of people including celebrities in all kinds of creative ways.

Now, nine years later, Maroney is trying to make the most out of her internet fame. She's selling the meme as an NFT. But what is its value and how much is it worth? If Maroney has any say, she's hoping that it could make her at least $1 million dollars.

What is the value of McKayla Maroney's NFT?

Right now, the value of the NFT can't be truly determined until it sells, but Maroney is looking at a price tag of at least $1 million, according to The New York Post. The person who wins the bid will get the NFT, a private gymnastics lesson, a meet-and-greet, a signed copy of her upcoming book, and she will follow the person on Twitter.

"There really has been a gap in sports and capturing iconic moments like that," Maroney said to TMZ Sports. "And to put my meme out, I’m just so excited to do that because it’s something that meant a lot to me and it really changed my life." Later on, she said, "I think it just stands for being imperfect is okay."

