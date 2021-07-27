What Did Gina Chiles Do? Mother of U.S. Gymnast Going to Prison

The Tokyo Olympics are an exciting time for the U.S. women’s gymnastics team , especially because the team has a good shot at winning gold medals. However, U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles is facing a tough situation back home. Her mother, Gina Chiles , is going to federal prison for wire fraud .

Initially, Gina was supposed to report to prison in the middle of Jordan’s time in Tokyo, but a federal judge granted Gina a little more time with her daughter.

“Every moment that I watch Jordan is the most amazing moment as a mom,” she said on The Today Show, her voice cracking with emotion. “And so I just am looking at it as not bittersweet, but just sweet, period, that she’s here.”