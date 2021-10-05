More Golden State Stimulus II Payments Are Coming: Who Qualifies and How To Expect Payments

You can use the Franchise Tax Board calculator to estimate the amount of your GSS II. If you qualified for GSS I and claimed a credit of at least one dependent, you’ll get $500. If you didn’t qualify for GSS I and didn’t claim credit for dependents, you’ll get $600. Meanwhile, if you weren’t eligible for GSS I payments but claimed credit for at least one dependent, you could get $1,100. If you were eligible for the GSS I payment but didn’t claim a dependent credit, you don’t qualify for GSS II.